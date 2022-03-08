Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) PT Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Sonic Automotive stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

