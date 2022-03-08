Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.31.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.56.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,777 shares of company stock worth $13,869,119. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

