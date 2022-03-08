Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Achieves $8.03 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $8.03 billion and approximately $1.29 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $28.04 or 0.00072323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,784.80 or 1.00029762 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00021879 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002007 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.08 or 0.00271001 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.