BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 5224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Specifically, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,483. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,250,000 after acquiring an additional 227,703 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after buying an additional 324,221 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

