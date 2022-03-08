Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 103,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

OMAB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 1.59. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $4.3737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.39%.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.