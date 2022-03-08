Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 103,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
OMAB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 1.59. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $4.3737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.39%.
OMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
