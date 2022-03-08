Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £155 by Jefferies Financial Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a £155 ($203.09) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FLTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($207.02) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($222.75) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £140 ($183.44) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £152.83 ($200.24).

FLTR stock traded down GBX 154 ($2.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8,000 ($104.82). 401,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average of £108.30 and a 200-day moving average of £123.48. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 7,600 ($99.58) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($257.87). The firm has a market cap of £14.05 billion and a PE ratio of -33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

