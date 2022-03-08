Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Makes New Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100,316 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 111,942 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 113.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,090 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

IRT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.69. 9,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,750. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $27.27.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

