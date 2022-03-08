Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 6,605 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6,145.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 693,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,410,000 after purchasing an additional 682,442 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 332,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,237,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,417,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.97. The company had a trading volume of 474,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.05. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $100.14.

