Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €64.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($85.87) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.40 ($85.22).

ETR:BAS traded down €2.43 ($2.64) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €48.77 ($53.01). 11,367,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a 1 year low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($79.22).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

