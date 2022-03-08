Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Surgery Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of SGRY opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.64, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

