Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Barclays

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €76.00 ($82.61) price target from analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.17% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($55.43) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.13 ($65.35).

Get Danone alerts:

EPA:BN traded down €1.11 ($1.21) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €48.05 ($52.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($78.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.95.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.