Insider Buying: Rhinomed Limited (ASX:RNO) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Rhinomed Limited (ASX:RNO – Get Rating) insider Ronald (Ron) Dewhurst acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,000.00 ($16,058.39).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.
