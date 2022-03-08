Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Align Technology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Align Technology by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,493,000 after purchasing an additional 243,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 213.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,223,000 after acquiring an additional 132,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $435.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $522.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.32. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.09 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

