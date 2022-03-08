Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after buying an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,958,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Fastenal by 2.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,219,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 21.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

