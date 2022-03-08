Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 16,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT stock opened at $466.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

