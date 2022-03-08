Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 200 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $34,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

DE stock opened at $369.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.39 and a 200 day moving average of $359.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $405.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

