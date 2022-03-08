iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,537,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.