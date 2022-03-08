Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

NASDAQ:DORM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,764. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,049,000 after purchasing an additional 98,211 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 111,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.