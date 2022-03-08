iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 583.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $112.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.15 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

