Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Posts Earnings Results

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.
Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.58. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95.
A number of equities analysts have commented on VET shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 25th. StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
