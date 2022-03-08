Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Posts Earnings Results

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.58. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on VET shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 25th. StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 21,571 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 48,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.