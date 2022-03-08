Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $249 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.69 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.72 and a beta of 1.26. Sprout Social has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,437,897 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sprout Social by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sprout Social by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sprout Social by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

