EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous interim dividend of $0.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust, and estate services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through Trustee & Wealth Services and Corporate Trustee Services segments. The Trustee & Wealth Services segment offers a range of private client, philanthropic, and superannuation trustee services, including estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and wealth management and advisory services.

