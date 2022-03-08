Wedmont Private Capital Invests $832,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

NYSE GS opened at $321.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.72 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

