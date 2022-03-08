Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $373.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.60. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $339.12 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

