Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,727,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $325.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.04 and its 200 day moving average is $374.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $299.51 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

