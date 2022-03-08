Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.8% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 430.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

