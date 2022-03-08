ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ENGGY opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.2724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR (Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

