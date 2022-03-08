Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in February

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Shares of Covivio stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.95. Covivio has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $89.07.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Covivio from €83.00 ($90.22) to €78.00 ($84.78) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels & Service Sector, Car Parks, German Residential, and France Residential. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

