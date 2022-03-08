Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Up 36.6% in February

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the January 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRFHF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC began coverage on Fairfax Financial in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$810.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.25.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Shares of FRFHF opened at $451.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $492.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.20. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $363.48 and a one year high of $550.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.