Raymond James Trims VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Target Price to $6.00

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 351.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on VBIV. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $342.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,269,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 462,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,372,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after buying an additional 176,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after buying an additional 138,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 238,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 80,555 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.