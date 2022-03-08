Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 37,287 Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. Masonite International makes up approximately 1.3% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital owned about 0.16% of Masonite International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

DOOR opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $85.17 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.