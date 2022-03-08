Cambridge Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SVOL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 74.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 30,997 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SVOL opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

