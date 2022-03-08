Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 7,128 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 44,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 11,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.17.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $212.68 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $531.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

