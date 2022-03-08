Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $16.37 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 323,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,365,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.0% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

