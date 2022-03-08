BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $206,237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,664,000 after purchasing an additional 203,261 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $169.79 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $174.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average is $160.31.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

