Fundamentun LLC Has $393,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fundamentun LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,649,085,000 after buying an additional 70,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $263.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

