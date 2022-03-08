Fundamentun LLC Invests $260,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 191,104 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,634,000 after acquiring an additional 49,033 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 134,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

