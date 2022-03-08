Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $21.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $21.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $25.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.95 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

