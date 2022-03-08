Michael (Mick) Billing Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) Stock

Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mick) Billing acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($8,759.12).

Michael (Mick) Billing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael (Mick) Billing bought 3,000,000 shares of Argonaut Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($8,759.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Argonaut Resources NL operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada, Zambia, and Australia. It primarily explores for iron oxide, copper, gold, cobalt, and zinc. The company was incorporated in 1985 is based in Adelaide, Australia.

