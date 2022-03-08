Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Insider Daniel Tillett Acquires 20,301 Shares

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC – Get Rating) insider Daniel Tillett bought 20,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.75 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,766.85 ($40,705.73).
Daniel Tillett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Daniel Tillett bought 17,729 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.34 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,179.40 ($43,196.64).
