FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 4.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 127,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 94,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.