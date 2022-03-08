Navigator (NVGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NVGS stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $598.07 million, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Navigator has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $12.46.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
About Navigator (Get Rating)
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
