Navigator (NVGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $598.07 million, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Navigator has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Navigator by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Navigator by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Navigator by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Navigator by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

