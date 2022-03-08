Primas Hits Market Capitalization of $978,160.03 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Primas has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Primas has a market cap of $978,160.03 and $3.33 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00261740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014453 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001319 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.