Sumokoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $301,057.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.00434660 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 49,410,852 coins and its circulating supply is 42,710,852 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

