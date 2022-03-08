Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Up 40.2% in February

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the January 31st total of 9,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

