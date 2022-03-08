Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

