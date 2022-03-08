StaFi (FIS) Price Down 4.5% This Week

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. StaFi has a market cap of $36.39 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00184886 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00025245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00341506 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00056150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008218 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

