Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $518,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $391,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,793 shares of company stock worth $1,530,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

