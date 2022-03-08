Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,707,000 after buying an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,963,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 225,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 189,131 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 207,506 shares of company stock valued at $36,238,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $170.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

