Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $234.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $254.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

